Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

ASMB stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $165.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.32. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 381,709 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 206,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

