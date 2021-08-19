ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. ASGN reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. Truist upped their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ASGN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.67. 10,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.19. ASGN has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $110.52.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in ASGN by 14.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 3.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,336,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 11.3% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 153.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

