Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $140.22 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.33.

NYSE:AJG opened at $141.13 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

