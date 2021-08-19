Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 795.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMP. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $621,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.