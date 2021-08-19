Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AHH. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of AHH opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 329,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 300,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 37,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.