Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,516 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 151,600.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,309 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 94.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $136.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.31. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

