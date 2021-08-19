Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $168,000 Investment in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 72.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

BLNK stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 3.85. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

