Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 560.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after acquiring an additional 741,927 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,047,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after acquiring an additional 220,287 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $126.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.49.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.