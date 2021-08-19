Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 2,513 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1,092.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after buying an additional 736,061 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,044,000 after buying an additional 1,461,948 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,863,993 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,128,000 after buying an additional 1,751,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $107,599,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.64. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

