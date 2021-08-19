Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,248 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1,112.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,397 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $237,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLPI. began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

