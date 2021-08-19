Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Short Interest Update

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 297,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Argo Group International stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.09. 96,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,217. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

