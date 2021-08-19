argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $333.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARGX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group began coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ARGX traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $311.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,219. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a 1-year low of $212.66 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.11.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in argenx by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in argenx by 584.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 44,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 38,229 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the second quarter worth $447,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in argenx by 18.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,591,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in argenx by 110.3% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,058,000 after buying an additional 341,605 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

