argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $333.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.92.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARGX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group began coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
ARGX traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $311.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,219. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a 1-year low of $212.66 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in argenx by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in argenx by 584.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 44,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 38,229 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the second quarter worth $447,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in argenx by 18.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,591,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in argenx by 110.3% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,058,000 after buying an additional 341,605 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
