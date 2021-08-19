Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) & CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Financial Comparison

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ares Commercial Real Estate and CorePoint Lodging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 3 0 2.75 CorePoint Lodging 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.48%. CorePoint Lodging has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.22%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Volatility & Risk

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and CorePoint Lodging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 70.97% 9.36% 2.50% CorePoint Lodging -12.38% -6.16% -3.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and CorePoint Lodging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $82.70 million 8.58 $21.84 million $1.32 11.44 CorePoint Lodging $411.00 million 1.93 -$178.00 million ($0.49) -27.65

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorePoint Lodging. CorePoint Lodging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats CorePoint Lodging on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests. Ares Commercial Real Estate was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

