Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,198,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 892,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 738,644 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 383.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 685,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 543,856 shares in the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

