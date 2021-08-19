Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Arconic posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $7.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.06.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,037,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arconic by 30.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 157,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

