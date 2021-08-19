Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 183,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 58.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 204.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 823,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 552,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.