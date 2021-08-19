Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Down 32.0% in July

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aptinyx by 131.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

