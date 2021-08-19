AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $55.88

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.88, but opened at $57.08. AppLovin shares last traded at $58.20, with a volume of 12,537 shares trading hands.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.14.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

