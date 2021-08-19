AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $55.88

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.88, but opened at $57.08. AppLovin shares last traded at $58.20, with a volume of 12,537 shares trading hands.
APP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.14.
In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
