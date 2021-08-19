Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.08 and last traded at $30.08. Approximately 3,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 220,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,500 shares of company stock worth $9,309,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,314,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 109,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

