Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Short Interest Update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 237,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE:APSG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 53,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,460. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 258,669 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 846.7% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 575,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 514,804 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

