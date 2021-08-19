Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.56 and last traded at $58.36. Approximately 11,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 758,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $162,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,568,612.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock worth $1,517,678. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

