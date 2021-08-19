Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Short Interest Update

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 883,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,917 shares of company stock worth $1,517,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 60,546 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 382,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

