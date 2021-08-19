Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 566.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Anthem makes up about 5.3% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $38,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 10.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Anthem by 9.0% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $8.83 on Wednesday, hitting $371.40. The company had a trading volume of 703,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

