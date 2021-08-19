Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post $6.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.81. Anthem reported earnings per share of $4.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $25.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.20 to $26.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $28.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.20 to $29.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $371.40 on Monday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.75. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

