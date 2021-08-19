Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after buying an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after buying an additional 2,321,524 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,487,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,620,000 after buying an additional 1,202,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after buying an additional 1,103,502 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.