Analyzing CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) & Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Fang shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Fang has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fang and CompuMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fang and CompuMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $216.15 million 0.38 -$6.46 million N/A N/A CompuMed $5.27 million 1.93 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

CompuMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fang.

Profitability

This table compares Fang and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang -3.09% -1.13% -0.37% CompuMed 9.67% 22.21% 12.92%

Summary

CompuMed beats Fang on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016 Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

