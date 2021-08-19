Analyzing Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) & Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW)

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) and Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Casa Systems has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

65.5% of Casa Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Casa Systems and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems 6.90% 37.61% 5.67% Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -10.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Casa Systems and Osprey Technology Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40 Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Casa Systems currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.09%. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than Casa Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casa Systems and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $393.25 million 1.51 $24.80 million $0.17 40.82 Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Osprey Technology Acquisition.

Summary

Casa Systems beats Osprey Technology Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

