Analyzing Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

77.0% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Cache shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cache has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Cache’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 10.73% -137.83% 14.55% Cache N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Cache’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.38 $844.00 million $3.46 17.18 Cache N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than Cache.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bath & Body Works and Cache, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 0 6 0 3.00 Cache 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus price target of $80.80, suggesting a potential upside of 35.94%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Cache.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Cache on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Cache Company Profile

Cache, Inc. is a mall and online based retailer, which engages in the provision of apparel and accessories. It offers boutique shopping experience for women with a product line consisting of elegant evening wear, event and day dresses, and casual sportswear. The firm operates through the Cache brand. Cache Inc was founded on April 25, 1975 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.