Analysts Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) PT at $33.33

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,664,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,182 shares of company stock worth $7,012,253 in the last ninety days. 15.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after purchasing an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 177,940 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 719,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $28.30. 191,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,487. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $637.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.50.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

