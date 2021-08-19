Analysts Set Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Target Price at $14.20

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.57. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.