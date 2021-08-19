Analysts Set RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) PT at $17.00

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

RADA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RADA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. 3,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,145. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.05. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,951,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 227,274 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at about $19,216,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,980 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,459 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,296,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 147,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.