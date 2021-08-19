Analysts Set RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) PT at $17.00

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
RADA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ RADA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. 3,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,145. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.05. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.80.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,951,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 227,274 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at about $19,216,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,980 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,459 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,296,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 147,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.
About RADA Electronic Industries
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
