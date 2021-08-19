Analysts Set Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) PT at $57.40

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

PRDSY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41. Prada has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

