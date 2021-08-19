Analysts Set Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price at $40.00

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

PYCR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

