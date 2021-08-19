Analysts Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Price Target at $39.64

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

Several analysts have commented on KBR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KBR by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in KBR by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,718,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. 42,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,250. KBR has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -148.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, analysts predict that KBR will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

