Analysts Set Expectations for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.98). Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRLN. Mizuho cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

