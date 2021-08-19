Analysts Set Expectations for Athira Pharma, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Athira Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Athira Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

ATHA stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $356.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Athira Pharma by 135.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Athira Pharma by 88.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Athira Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

