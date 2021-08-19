Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LVTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

