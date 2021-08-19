Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 9,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $94,824.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,483.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.