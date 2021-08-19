Analysts Expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications also reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

NYSE SJR traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 165,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $30.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,125,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 211.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,242,000 after buying an additional 4,131,637 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 52.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,353,000 after buying an additional 3,291,412 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,751,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after buying an additional 2,558,385 shares during the period. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

