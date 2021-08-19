Analysts Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report sales of $294.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.19 million to $296.24 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $378.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $29,927.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $62,636.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,472.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,442 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,085 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 68,235 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after acquiring an additional 473,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NETGEAR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in NETGEAR by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 169,050 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $34.54. 267,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,049. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.80. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

