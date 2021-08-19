Analysts Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. MarineMax posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MarineMax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 135.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

