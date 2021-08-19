Analysts Expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

BVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,954. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 96.71 and a beta of 0.72. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.