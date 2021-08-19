Analysts Expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Aethlon Medical also posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.63. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

