Analysts Anticipate Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04).

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRIL. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $6.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $665.28 million, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

