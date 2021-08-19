Analysts Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report $57.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $56.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $49.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $220.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.06 million to $221.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $269.04 million, with estimates ranging from $265.01 million to $275.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,040 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after buying an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 203,707 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,135,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.72. 5,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,797. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.47. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $785.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.59.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

