Analysts Anticipate Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Announce $2.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. Raymond James reported earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

RJF traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.94. The stock had a trading volume of 312,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,568. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $140.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Raymond James by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Raymond James by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

