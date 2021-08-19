Analysts Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.45. North American Construction Group reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 135.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 143,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

