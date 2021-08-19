Analysts Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. IBEX also posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in IBEX by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IBEX by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. 925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.13.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

