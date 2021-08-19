Analysts Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Clipper Realty posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.

CLPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 121,001 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 277,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLPR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,890. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Further Reading: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.