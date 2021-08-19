Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $468.08 Million

Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report $468.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $488.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $376.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.27. 84,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.